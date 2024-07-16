Ex-HC judge withdraws from inquiry panel set up to probe Chandrasekhar Rao in alleged power sector irregularities in Telangana

In his plea, the former Telangana chief minister sought to declare the Telangana government's order constituting the Commission of Inquiry to conduct a judicial enquiry on the correctness and propriety of the previous dispensation's decisions on power procurement from Chhattisgarh by Telangana power distribution companies and construction of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at Manuguru and Yadadri Thermal Plant at Damarcherla by TS GENCO as illegal.