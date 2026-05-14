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Ex TTD chairman alleges Rs 48cr scam in darshan tickets sale

Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged said that the scam involves members of the Vigilance and IT departments, besides the TTD Board.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsTelanganaTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTTDTTD administration

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