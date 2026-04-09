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'Experienced leaders essential for rebuilding Telangana’s growth trajectory': KTR invites Jeevan Reddy to join BRS

Speaking to the media, KTR said that Jeevan Reddy responded positively to the invitation.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaKCRBRSK T Rama Rao

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