Facing national parties, BRS looks for support from regional parties

While KCR proposed an alternative front of regional parties sans BJP or Congress, he was ignored when the I.N.D.I.A bloc had taken shape.

“I completely concur with Didi. Congress should introspect on how its attitude has resulted in implosion of the proposed I.N.D.I.A. alliance,” said KTR.

While Congress had trounced BRS in the assembly polls recently and is now gearing up to face Lok Sabha polls in a few months from now, KTR had stepped up its attack on both Congress and BJP.

“Instead of taking on the BJP in UP & Gujarat (where it is a direct face-off) and making something out of it, Congress ends up playing spoiler by fighting against other parties,” added KTR.

He further said: “Fact of the matter is the only forces who are able to hold off the BJP are those that are led by strong leaders such as KCR Ji, Mamata Ji, Kejriwal Ji and Thiru Stalin Congress is no longer a viable alternative to BJP.”

KCR had also nurtured national ambitions and changed his party’s name from TRS to BRS for a national debut. While KCR stayed away from joining either BJP led NDA or I.N.D.I.A. bloc in which Congress was a key partner, KTR had off late in the recent times after the latest drubbing had started targeting Congress.

It was only last week KTR in another post on X blamed Congress for the cracks in the I.N.D.I.A. grouping.