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Families of martyred Greyhound commandos get house site pattas after 18 years of Balimela Naxal attack

The DGP expressed satisfaction that a long-pending issue spanning nearly 18 years has finally been resolved.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsTelanganaNaxal attack

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