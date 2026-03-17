<p>Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, handed over house site pattas (title deeds) to the family members of police personnel who were martyred in the Balimela incident. While handing over the documents on Tuesday, Shivadhar Reddy said the brutal massacre at the Balimela Reservoir in Odisha in 2008 where Maoists attacked and killed 38 police personnel continues to remain a deeply painful memory for the police fraternity.</p><p>The DGP recalled that the tragic incident of June 29, 2008 wherein 38 personnel, including 32 brave Greyhounds commandos, lost their lives in a sudden Maoist attack plunged the State Police into profound grief.</p>.Telangana school bars students wearing 'Hanuman mala'.<p>DGP expressed that the tragedy occurred within two months of his assuming charge as DIG, Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), and remains a haunting memory to this day. He further noted that persistent efforts were made over the years to secure land allocation on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with the objective of extending support and recognition to the families of the martyrs.</p><p>The DGP expressed satisfaction that a long-pending issue spanning nearly 18 years has finally been resolved. He stated that this was made possible due to the special initiative taken by the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, whose commitment ensured justice for the families of the martyrs.</p><p>It may be recalled that on June 29, 2008, Maoists carried out a sudden and intense attack on a launch carrying around 60 Greyhounds commandos and police personnel in the Balimela Reservoir, near Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district of Odisha.</p><p>The launch sank following heavy gunfire and grenade attacks from Maoists positioned on the surrounding hills. In this tragic incident, 38 personnel, including 32 Greyhounds commandos, lost their lives.</p><p>In recognition of their sacrifice, the Government had issued G.O. No. 339 in 2013, sanctioning house plots of 200 square yards each to the legal heirs of the martyrs. Initially, land measuring two acres was allotted in Survey Nos. 23 and 27 of Gajularamaram village, Quthbullapur Mandal. However, due to encroachments, an alternative land parcel measuring 3.10 acres in Survey No. 16 of the same village was subsequently identified.</p><p>Discrepancies between the survey numbers mentioned in the Government Order and the actual land location led to procedural hurdles in the registration process, resulting in prolonged delays. Addressing these issues, the Government issued amendment orders (G.O. No. 132) on October 18 last year, regularizing the land in Survey No. 16, Gajularamaram. Following this, house site pattas were formally handed over to 33 eligible beneficiaries on Tuesday.</p><p>Speaking at the event, Additional DGP, Greyhounds, Anil Kumar, stated that the distribution of house plots had been delayed due to various technical reasons.</p><p><strong>Special Operation Medals for Greyhounds Personnel</strong></p><p>Four personnel from the Greyhounds force have been selected for the prestigious ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal’ (Dakshata Padak) for the year 2024, in recognition of their outstanding service. The DGP congratulated Group Commander Jaajaala Raghavender Reddy, Senior Commandos Tippani Rakesh and Udutanuri Mallayya, and Junior Commando Ganta Sai Kumar for this notable achievement.</p>