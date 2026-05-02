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Farmers at crossroads as Congress govt in Telangana pushes ahead with Bharat Future City

Spanning 30,000 acres between the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways, the city is planned and governed by the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) under the Telangana state government.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 03:01 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:56 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsTelangana

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