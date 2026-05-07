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Female IPS officer stands alone at Hyderabad bus stop during midnight, gets approached by 40 men in 3 hours; visuals go viral

The recent in-person stunt was taken up after she assumed charge as Malkajgiri Police Commissioner on May 1.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsHyderabadViral videowomen safetyTrending

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