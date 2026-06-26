Find lasting fix to inter-state water row: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Centre

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to find a permanent solution to the inter-state Tungabhadra river water-sharing dispute expeditiously. </p>.<p>His Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu advocated linking the Godavari and Cauvery rivers to protect the interests of Karnataka, AP, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.</p>.<p>They were addressing the gathering at the inauguration of 33 new crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam at Hosapete. </p>.<p>Reddy described the occasion as a ‘Red Letter Day,’ emphasising that the joint meeting of the three chief ministers and Patil represented a historic first step toward resolving the dispute amicably. </p>.Tungabhadra Gates Inauguration: CMs Reddy, Shivakumar, Naidu urge for unity over water sharing.<p>He urged all political forces to rise above partisan considerations and prioritise welfare of farmers in the three states.</p>.<p>The Telangana chief minister stressed that the installation of new crest gates was not merely an infrastructural milestone, but a meaningful intervention that could ease the hardships of lakhs of farmers whose livelihoods depended on the <br>river.</p>.<p>Reddy highlighted a pressing water allocation crisis affecting his state. Farmers in Gadwal, Alampur and Palamuru regions, served by the Rajolibanda diversion scheme, had been able to utilise only 5 to 6 tmcft of water out of the 17.9 tmcft allocated to them.</p>.<p>Nearly 10 tmcft of their entitled share remained unused due to silt accumulation and unresolved allocation disputes, he said. </p>.<p>The Telangana CM said his government had already brought these concerns to Patil’s attention and affirmed that the meeting had resolved to pursue a permanent solution without further <br>delay.</p>.<p>Naidu used the occasion to make a broader case for river interlinking as a long-term strategy for water security in peninsular <br>India.</p>.<p>He credited Union Minister Patil with not only connecting the governments of AP, Karnataka and Telangana but also, symbolically, the rivers that flow through them.</p>.<p>Naidu invoked historical cooperation to underline what was achievable when states worked together.</p>.<p>He recalled that in 1983, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi and chief ministers collectively agreed to provide water to Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>With the consent of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, 15 tmcft of drinking water was supplied to Chennai. Such precedents, he argued, demonstrated the power of federal cooperation over regional rivalry.</p>.<p>Looking ahead, Naidu called for linking the Godavari and Cauvery rivers, asserting that the project would serve the collective interests of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.</p>.<p>He pointed to the Ken-Betwa project linking rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as a successful national model, adding that connecting the Ganga and Cauvery would make India “unstoppable” in agricultural and economic potential.</p>.<p>Naidu flagged that El Niño conditions had significantly reduced upstream inflows into both the Tungabhadra and Almatti reservoirs, making conservative water use an urgent necessity this season. </p>