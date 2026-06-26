Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Find lasting fix to inter-state water row: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Centre

He urged all political forces to rise above partisan considerations and prioritise welfare of farmers in the three states.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 22:43 IST
India NewsKarnatakaTelanganaRevanth Reddyinter-state water disputes

Follow us on :

Follow Us