Fire breaks out at cracker shop in Hyderabad, woman injured

<p>Hyderabad: A woman sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in a cracker shop in Abids here on Sunday night, police said.</p>.<p>The fire occurred when the material (firecrackers) were being kept in the shop, a senior police official said based on preliminary investigation.</p>.<p>Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze has been brought under control, he said.</p>.<p>A woman suffered minor injuries to her hand and she has been shifted to hospital, police said.</p>.<p>TV visuals showed flames erupting from the shop and crackers bursting even as people were seen rushing out of the store.</p>.<p>Further investigation is on. </p>