Fire breaks out in commercial building in Hyderabad, no casualties

<p>Hyderabad: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire </a>broke out in a six-storey commercial building housing a large number of IT coaching centres and shops, at Ameerpet here on Friday.</p>.<p>No casualties were reported as authorities evacuated about 100 people using ladders and by staircase, police said.</p>.<p>The fire occurred at about 10.30 am following an electric short circuit in a duct in the ground floor of the building near a lift. The insulation material in it was burnt leading to heavy smoke billowing from the premises, they said.</p>.<p>Personnel from Telangana fire services department, police, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) responded immediately and put out the blaze.</p><p>Ameerpet, a densely populated locality, is home to a large number of coaching centres offering software courses.</p>.<p>Last month, five persons, including two children and an elderly woman, died after a fire broke out in a four-storey furniture shop building at Nampally here.</p>