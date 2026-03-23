Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

'First time' in world underground traffic tunnel being built beneath Begumpet Airport runway: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Reddy also said the government will set up a cabinet sub-committee so that opposition members can give their suggestions on the Musi Riverfront development project.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us