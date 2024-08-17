Following Foxconn's Bengaluru campus announcement, Oppn questions ruling Congress' integrity in Telangana

Hyderabad: While Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn had announced their largest campus after China in Karnataka, political sparks were flying thick in Telangana as opposition BRS questioned the integrity of the Congress government in Telangana.

On Saturday, BRS working president K T Rama Rao stated that the then BRS government had signed an MoU with Foxconn to create one lakh jobs in Telangana. However, KTR raised doubts about whether the Taiwanese company backed out due to Revanth Reddy's words and administrative failures and shifted its expansion to Karnataka.

Talking to reporters, KTR highlighted that Foxconn, after China, has announced plans to set up its second-largest campus in Bengaluru. He demanded that the government reveal the truth about the Foxconn investments and its expansion plans in Telangana state. He also questioned whether the company would continue with its expansion, urging the Chief Minister to clarify if Foxconn’s decision to move to Bengaluru was due to the government's failures.