Former BRS MLA held for attack on collector in Telangana

<p>Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the attack on Vikarabad collector and other officials on Monday.</p>.<p>Narender Reddy was picked up by the police while on his morning walk at KBR Park.</p>.<p>According to sources, B Suresh, a local BRS leader made a series of phone calls to Patnam Narender Reddy a day before the incident and also on that particular day.</p>.Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted.<p>Till now, the police have arrested 16 people from Lagcherla and are on the lookout for 40 more, including the main accused, Suresh.</p>.<p>In its remand report, police said the attack was pre-planned and premeditated, as a few villagers had kept chilli powder, sticks, and stones ready to attack the government team.</p>.<p>The Telangana IAS Association took a very serious view of the incidents in Vikarabad district. “The government is taking strong action in the matter. Such acts cannot dilute the resolve of government officials in discharging their duties in any manner,” said TG IAS Association president Sashank Goel in a statement.<br>Troubling the poor: KTR</p>.<p>“This government is troubling the poor. I'm not saying this without reason. They are taking farmers' lands to expand Max BN Company, which belongs to Revanth Reddy's son-in-law. There's also a person named Annam Sharath. He's the owner of Medicover Hospital. Revanth Reddy's son-in-law and Sharath are both directors in the same organisation. The chief minister is conspiring to commit irregularities under the name of Pharma Village. In Bengaluru too, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the Medicover Hospital. In Kodangal, a BRS worker named Suresh is losing 7 acres of land. Is it inappropriate to raise concerns about the loss of valuable land?” asked KTR.</p>