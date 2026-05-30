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Former BRS MP Balka Suman arrested over 'militant activity' remarks

Suman alleged that the Congress government was harassing him with cases as he has been vocal against its "anti-people policies".
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:00 IST
CongressIndiaIndia PoliticsBRS

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