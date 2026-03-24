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Formula E race case: Telangana ACB files charge sheet against BRS leader Rama Rao, four others

The probe pertains to alleged irregularities in payments, mostly in foreign currency, for the Formula E race planned for 2024 during the previous BRS government.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 04:13 IST
India NewsTelanganaBRSK T Rama Rao

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