Four, including three IT professionals arrested in Hyderabad for colleague's murder

Four individuals, including three IT professionals were arrested in Hyderabad's Ghatkesar on Wednesday for the murder of a colleague, news agency ANI reported.
Gajambikal Ajay Teja was murdered on September 1 during a birthday party at a farmhouse when he was pushed into the pool by two of the accused. He was left unconscious for 45 minutes before he was rushed to the hospital by his friends.
Doctors at Surya Hospital in Jedimetla declared him dead.
The incident happened under Ghatkesar police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
A case has been registered against his colleagues Ranjith Reddy and Sai Kumar, Manager of the IT firm, Srikanth and Venkatesh, the farmhouse owner, ANI quoted Ghatkesar Police as saying.
More to follow...
Published 04 September 2024, 05:04 IST