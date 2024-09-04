Four, including three IT professionals arrested in Hyderabad for colleague's murder

Four individuals, including three IT professionals were arrested in Hyderabad's Ghatkesar on Wednesday for the murder of a colleague, news agency ANI reported.

Gajambikal Ajay Teja was murdered on September 1 during a birthday party at a farmhouse when he was pushed into the pool by two of the accused. He was left unconscious for 45 minutes before he was rushed to the hospital by his friends.

Doctors at Surya Hospital in Jedimetla declared him dead.