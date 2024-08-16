Foxconn eyes Hyderabad investment, Telangana CM pitches 'fourth city' project

Hyderabad: Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn has expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Hyderabad, Telangana government said on Friday.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in New Delhi and the latter invited the company to invest in a proposed "fourth city" to be developed on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Reddy assured Liu of full support, including necessary permits and incentives, for setting up factories in the state.