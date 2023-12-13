Free bus rides for women denting our income, say Telangana auto drivers

Out of the estimated four-and-half lakh autos in Telangana, two lakh ply in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and an estimated six lakh people, directly and indirectly, are dependent on autorickshaws for their livelihood.

"I spend around Rs 400 on diesel and Rs 400 on rent per day and I earn just enough to make ends meet. Now, I am unable to even meet the expenses of rent and fuel. God save us,” rued Durgesh of Ameerpet.

Under Mahalakshmi Scheme, women can show any identity proof of local domicile and avail of free rides in around 7,292 bus services run by TSRTC. According to TSRTC estimates, around 40 lakh passengers ply on buses daily, out of which at least 30% are women.