From alleged adultery to party worker's suicide attempt: High drama around YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas

Madhuri said that she was struggling with depression due to the "despair" caused by Srinivas' wife Vani and the online trolling that resulted from it, leading her to consider suicide.

Meanwhile, Srinivas lodged a complaint with local police, alleging threats to his life from family members—his wife and daughters—who he alleged tried to attack him at his house two days ago.

Vani, the wife of Srinivas and an ex-ZPTC member from a political family, claimed that her husband had abandoned them and moved in with Madhuri. Srinivas claimed that his wife's "neglect and insults" to his mother led him to abandon his family and move in with Madhuri.

The married social media influencer, on the other hand, claimed her family and in-laws abandoned her, so she moved in with Srinivas, whom she calls a friend, philosopher, and guide. Srinivas is 59 and Madhuri is 33.

Also, Madhuri sustained injuries on Sunday evening when her car collided with another car and overturned on the national highway at the Laxmipuram toll gate in Srikakulam.