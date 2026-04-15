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From Nara Lokesh's schoolmate to power centre: Rajesh Kilaru's rise to TDP National General Secretary

Ever since the TDP-led NDA alliance returned to government, party insiders have pointed to Rajesh Kilaru as an indispensable node in the matrix of both party and government affairs.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaNara Lokesh

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