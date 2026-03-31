<p>Hyderabad: Chintada Ravindra, the Indian Navy Petty Officer accused of murdering his girlfriend Polipalli Mounika, had initially planned to dispose of her body in phases and had begun executing that plan before ultimately surrendering to police. </p><p>Mounika and Ravindra had met on a dating app called in 2021 and continued their relationship even after Ravindra got married in 2024.</p>.Gajuwaka murder case: Navy man kills girlfriend, neighbours left shell-shocked.<p>Police are probing that if Ravindra wanted to get rid of her following his marriage, and that he was being blackmailed by her for money was a story. "He told us that Mounika had been threatening and blackmailing him for money, and that he had already paid her around Rs 3.50 lakh. But we are also looking into whether he killed her to get rid of her after his marriage in 2024. We are verifying his bank accounts as well," said Gajuwaka ACP V Srinivas Rao.</p><p>On March 29, Ravindra invited Mounika to his flat at Keerthi Enclave-I, LV Nagar. Following an argument, he smothered her to death by covering her nose and mouth at around 12:30 PM. He then dismembered the body into three parts - the head, the torso, and the lower body including the legs and hands.</p><p>He placed the torso in the refrigerator and stored the lower body, legs, and hands in a suitcase. He then carried the head in a bag to a secluded spot near Darapalem and burnt it using petrol. Back at the flat, he scrubbed the bloodstains off the floor and used perfume to mask the smell.</p><p>Ravindra had intended to dispose of the remaining body parts in similar fashion over time. However, realising that the task was proving difficult and that discovery was inevitable, he chose to surrender voluntarily before the Gajuwaka Circle Inspector. A case has been registered under Crime No. 119/2026, U/s 103(1) and 238(a) of the BNS. All recovered body parts have been sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.</p><p>Mounika's father, Venugopal, who works as a contract teacher in Pendurthi and lives in Thatichetlapalem, recalled that she had left home around 11:00 to 11:30 AM on Sunday, saying she was going to attend an event. Mounika, who worked as a contractual office subordinate at Punjab National Bank, also took up event work on the side.</p><p>"Around 12:30 PM, I tried calling her to check if she had eaten lunch. She didn't answer, so I assumed she was busy at the event and didn't call again. When she hadn't returned home by evening, I tried again but her phone was switched off. As the night went on and she still hadn't come home, we grew worried and approached the police," said Venugopal.</p><p>He also refuted Ravindra's claim that Mounika had been extorting money, saying the family faced no financial difficulties that would have driven her to do so. He further noted that two tolas of gold jewellery that Mounika had been wearing on the day she left home were also missing.</p>