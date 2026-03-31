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Gajukawa murder: Navy staffer initially planned to dispose girlfriend's body

The Navy staffer had initially planned to dispose of her body in phases and had begun executing that plan before ultimately surrendering to police.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 13:08 IST

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