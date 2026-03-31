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Gajuwaka murder case: Navy man kills girlfriend, neighbours left shell-shocked

The accused -- Chintada Ravindra -- a Petty Officer at INS Dega of the Indian Navy, allegedly murdered his girlfriend Polipalli Mounika inside his first-floor flat before chopping her body.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 12:38 IST
HyderabadTelanganaSuicide

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