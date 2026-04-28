GI tag application approved for Telangana's renowned 'Sajjapur Chamadumpa'

<p>Hyderabad: The Geographical Indication Registry in Chennai has accepted the GI application for the renowned Sajjapur Chamadumpa, marking a significant milestone for this distinctive variety of taro cultivated in Sajjapur village, Sangareddy district, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a>.</p><p>Chamadumpa, known scientifically as Colocasia esculenta and colloquially comparable to the potato, is a staple vegetable with deep roots in the region's agricultural heritage. </p><p>The Sajjapur variety is a region-specific taro landrace distinguished by its visually striking appearance, superior culinary qualities, and strong cultural significance. Its most defining feature is the presence of vivid purple streaks or blotches on the tuber skin, a trait rarely seen in commercially cultivated varieties and believed to be a product of the unique mineral composition of Sajjapur's black cotton soils. </p><p>Beyond its appearance, the tubers are prized for their high dry matter content, which yields a soft, non-sticky texture upon cooking.</p><p>Crucially, they also possess low acridity, meaning they can be consumed without extensive pre-processing, a quality highly valued by both home cooks and professional chefs. The GI tag is expected to bolster recognition for Sajjapur farmers and protect the variety's identity in domestic and international markets.</p><p>The application was filed in the name of Telangana Council of Science and Technology(TGCOST). Resolute4ip, Head - Legal, Subhajith Saha, who is known as the GI man of Telangana filed a GI application. </p><p>Dr Pidigam Saidaiah currently working as Professor in Telangana Horticultural University is the principal investigator of this Geographical Indication project supported by TGCOST, Telangana.</p>.From fields to world markets: Manipur's Republic Day tableau highlights GI-tagged agriculture.<p>Dr Saidaiah gathered vital information about proof of origin of Sajjapur chamadumpa, it's varietal characters, biochemical profiling, farmers practices, DNA tagging, links of geography for unique characters and other things of the chamadumpa grown in Sajjapur village of Kobir mandal in Sangareddy District.</p><p>Sajjapur chamadumpa is the first Colocasia variety applied for GI protection. Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU), Vice Chancellor, Dr Danda Raji Reddy, said that GI registration can be a game-changer for farmers, especially those cultivating Sajjapur colocasia variety. </p><p>It has economic and market advantages especially premium pricing, market differentiation and export potential.</p><p>“GI-tagged products really fetch higher prices due to their established quality and authenticity. Now, the horticultural University is working to protect the horticultural heritage of Telangana, where 5 more crops are in row,” said Prof Raji Reddy.</p><p>TGCOST member secretary Dr Rajendra Prasad said that GI tags make it easier to access global markets and registration prevents unauthorized use of the name, ensuring only genuine producer's benefit. That’s why TG COST financially supported the SKLTGHU for preparing necessary documents and fulfilling documentation of this colocasia.</p><p>Unlike hybrid or introduced varieties, Sajjapur Chamadumpa has been conserved and propagated through traditional vegetative methods by local farmers for over a century. </p><p>The crop is grown under rainfed and tank irrigation systems, adapted to the semi-arid climate of Kohir Mandal, and integrated into indigenous cropping systems.</p>