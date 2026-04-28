Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

GI tag application approved for Telangana's renowned 'Sajjapur Chamadumpa'

It has economic and market advantages especially premium pricing, market differentiation and export potential.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsTelanganaGI tag

Follow us on :

Follow Us