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Gig workers: Telangana govt urged to balance welfare law with growth push plans

The Forum for Progressive Gig Workers in India has urged the Telangana government to adopt a balanced and growth-oriented approach while finalising the legislation.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:07 IST

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