Global leader in animal health Zoetis to expand capability center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Global leader in animal health, Zoetis Inc., on Saturday announced the expansion of Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad, to further drive the company’s innovative technology portfolio.

This announcement was made during a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and the state industries minister D Sridhar Babu, during the ongoing USA tour, where they were joined by other senior government officials.



Recognizing the strategic importance of the region as a hub for innovation and talent, this expansion strengthens Zoetis’ footprint in India and will create hundreds of new jobs.

“Hyderabad is the ideal location for our Zoetis India Capability Center, offering a wealth of talent and an incredible Life Sciences innovation ecosystem. Our decision to expand here underscores our commitment to investing in the future of animal health and technology innovation. We are excited to continue our partnership with the Government of Telangana and contribute to the region's development, ” said Zoetis Chief Information Officer Keith Sarbaugh.