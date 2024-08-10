Global leader in animal health Zoetis to expand capability center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Global leader in animal health, Zoetis Inc., on Saturday announced the expansion of Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad, to further drive the company’s innovative technology portfolio.
This announcement was made during a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and the state industries minister D Sridhar Babu, during the ongoing USA tour, where they were joined by other senior government officials.
Recognizing the strategic importance of the region as a hub for innovation and talent, this expansion strengthens Zoetis’ footprint in India and will create hundreds of new jobs.
“Hyderabad is the ideal location for our Zoetis India Capability Center, offering a wealth of talent and an incredible Life Sciences innovation ecosystem. Our decision to expand here underscores our commitment to investing in the future of animal health and technology innovation. We are excited to continue our partnership with the Government of Telangana and contribute to the region's development, ” said Zoetis Chief Information Officer Keith Sarbaugh.
A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees.
“We are delighted with Zoetis' decision to expand their Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad. This is a testament to the thriving ecosystem we have cultivated in Telangana, where businesses can grow and innovate. Zoetis' investment in futuristic technologies aligns with our vision of making Hyderabad a global hub for advanced technologies and life sciences,” said Revanth Reddy.
“By leveraging the world-class talent available in Hyderabad, our center will drive innovation and pioneer transformative advancements, ensuring sustainable growth and a competitive edge for Zoetis worldwide, while contributing to the development of the region,” said Zoetis India Capability Center, Vice President and Head, Anil Raghav.
Sridhar Babu observed that Zoetis’ commitment to creating new jobs over the coming years reflects the confidence global companies have in Telangana’s business-friendly environment.
“I urge the talented workforce of Telangana to join Zoetis and create the future of animal healthcare. We look forward to supporting Zoetis in their journey of innovation and growth in Hyderabad,” added Sridhar Babu.
Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign keen to partner with Telangana
Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University had expressed keenness to partner with Telangana.
A high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the D Sridhar Babu, met with senior representatives of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University. The meeting aimed at exploring potential collaborations in healthcare innovation, education, and skill development.
During the visit, the Telangana delegation discussed various areas of mutual interest, including partnerships in establishing the upcoming Young India Skills University and the new Life Sciences University in Telangana. The discussions also revolved around integrating Stanford's globally renowned biodesign innovation process into the state’s academic and healthcare ecosystems.
During the discussions, the team from the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign led by Dr Anurag Mairal and Dr. Josh Makower presented a letter to the Chief Minister expressing keen interest in collaborating with the Government of Telangana.
In his letter, Dr Josh Makower stated that Telangana government’s focus on developing a large medical device industry that provides high-value employment opportunities for the people of Telangana is clear from the ongoing support of medical device education, innovation and manufacturing.
Revanth Reddy expressed his vision for the collaboration, stating, "Telangana is at the forefront of innovation and industry in India. By partnering with global leaders like Stanford Biodesign, we aim to equip our youth with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector. This collaboration will not only benefit our state but also contribute to the global community by developing innovative healthcare solutions."
The meeting also covered discussions on knowledge exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and the possibility of establishing a satellite center for Stanford Biodesign in Telangana.