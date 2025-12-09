<p>Hyderabad: Telangana attracted investments worth Rs 5.39 lakh crore across sectors including renewable energy, life sciences, and entertainment during the two day Telangana Rising Summit that had concluded on Tuesday. </p><p>The global summit attended by delegates from several countries and held in Meerkhanpet, about 50 km from Hyderabad, is being seen as the launch of Bharat Future City marking the beginning of a new economic journey for the state.</p><p>The day two signing of MoUs were dominated by massive, capital-intensive projects that will form the backbone of Telangana’s digital economy. The largest single commitments came from the Data Centre and AI Infrastructure sector. </p><p>Leading the investment surge was Infrakey Datacenter Parks, which signed a landmark deal for the establishment of a 1 GW AI Datacenter with an investment of Rs 70,000 crore.</p><p>AGIDC, Singapore, committing Rs 67,500 crore to set up a major IGW (International Gateway) Data Centre, solidifying Telangana’s position as a global digital gateway.</p><p>JCK Infra Projects Ltd committed Rs 9,000 Crore toward developing an integrated AI City / Township within the Bharat Future City blueprint. In Green Mobility and Electronics, RCT -Germany is setting up manufacturing for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Containers with a Rs 2,500 crore investment. Bharath Garuda committed Rs 2,100 crore to a new Car Manufacturing project.</p><p>State IT & Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu said that Telangana is advancing a comprehensive long-term strategy to position itself as the ‘Capital of the Blue–Green Economy'. Participating in a panel discussion on “Musi Rejuvenation & Blue–Green Infrastructure in Hyderabad” at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the minister outlined the government’s vision for climate-resilient and environmentally responsible urban development.</p>.Political tensions flare in Telangana after BJP leaders held over poster of CM Revanth Reddy.<p>Sridhar Babu said the state was simultaneously expanding infrastructure that supports blue–green economic growth while accelerating transformative environmental initiatives, including the Musi River Rejuvenation Programme, HYDRAA, and the Net Zero Bharat Future City framework.</p><p>“Urban development cannot be measured by physical infrastructure alone. Clean air, clean water and a healthy environment are equally essential responsibilities of the government,” he said, noting that certain difficult policy decisions were being taken in the interest of future generations.</p><p>The minister said the state had initiated a large-scale programme to revitalise the polluted Musi, including proposals to draw Godavari water to restore the river as a sustainable urban lifeline. </p><p>The HYDRA initiative, launched to protect lakes and ponds from encroachment and to revive local water systems, had gained broad public support over time. “Many who were initially sceptical of HYDRA are now among its strongest advocates,” he observed.</p><p>Highlighting ecological restoration efforts, Sridhar Babu said Telangana was developing urban forest blocks that could serve as a model for other States. </p><p>He cited the 85-acre Kotwal Guda Eco Park, which now hosts more than 8,000 birds representing 19 rare species, as a visible outcome of the State’s conservation initiatives.</p><p>He said the State’s Vision 2047 places high priority on developing the Blue–Green Economy, reflecting the government’s commitment to environmental resilience, sustainable growth, and improved quality of life in urban areas.</p>