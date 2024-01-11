JOIN US
Home india telangana

Google VP calls on Revanth Reddy, expresses desire to work with T'gana govt

Last Updated 11 January 2024, 10:16 IST

Hyderabad: Google Vice President Chandrasekhar Thota paid a courtesy call to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday and expressed readiness to work together with the state government.

Noting that Artificial Intelligence would influence every sector, the Google official said his company can partner with the government to develop a digitization agenda for the state in farming, education and health.

"Google Vice President Chandrasekhar Thota discussed with the CM investments in Telangana State and expressed desire to work together with the government," an official release said.

It also quoted Thota as saying that the company has the technology and expertise to provide quality services to cater to the needs of Telangana citizens.

Reddy also discussed ways to improve road safety using Google Maps and Google Earth platforms, the release added.

