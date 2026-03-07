Menu
Guv of Delaware Matt Meyer meets Telangana CM, discusses health and education reforms

Governor Meyer invited Reddy to Delaware, and both the leaders expressed their desire to strengthen and expand ties between Telangana and Delaware in the years ahead.
Published 07 March 2026, 09:38 IST
