<p>Hyderabad: Governor of Delaware in US, Matt Meyer called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the two leaders discussed reforms in the health and education sectors.</p>.<p>Governor Meyer invited Reddy to Delaware, and both the leaders expressed their desire to strengthen and expand ties between Telangana and Delaware in the years ahead.</p>.<p>Governor Meyer also shared insights into several initiatives implemented in Delaware, including housing support and loan relief programmes designed to benefit poor and middle-class families, Revanth Reddy said in a post on X.</p>.<p>On the occasion, Reddy presented his government's Telangana-2047 Vision Document to Governor Meyer.</p>.<p>State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and government adviser Vem Narender Reddy were present during the meeting. </p>