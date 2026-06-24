Healthcare powers Telangana Inc as 39 firms make Hurun India 500 list

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/healthcare">Healthcare</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/life-sciences">life sciences</a> continue to be the engine of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana's</a> economy, with the sector dominating the state's representation in the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, released on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Of the 39 Telangana-based companies featured in this year's edition, 16 belong to the healthcare and life sciences sector, reinforcing Hyderabad's standing as India's pharmaceutical and medical hub. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aerospace">Aerospace</a> and Defence followed with five companies, while Industrial Products and Automobile and Auto Components contributed three each.</p>.<p>Telangana's tally of 39 companies marks an increase of nine since the list was first published in 2021, reflecting the state's steady rise as a corporate powerhouse. The cumulative value of these companies now stands at Rs 12.1 lakh crore, a 75 per cent jump from Rs 5.2 lakh crore in 2021.</p>.<p>In a telling indicator of Hyderabad's dominance, all 39 companies on the list are headquartered in the city, underscoring its emergence as one of India's most influential business centres.</p>.<p>Divi's Laboratories leads Telangana's contingent as its most valuable company, with a valuation of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories at Rs 1.1 lakh crore and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure at Rs 83,800 crore.</p>.<p>On the revenue front, total sales of Telangana-listed companies reached Rs 2.6 lakh crore, a 47 per cent increase or Rs 83,625 crore since 2021. Employment figures tell an equally impressive story as these companies now employ 3.4 lakh people, a 70 per cent rise since the list's inception.</p>.<p>The average number of employees per company has grown by four per cent year-on-year, reaching 95,400. Across the five-year period, Hyderabad-based companies have added close to Rs 283 crore in value every single day, a figure that encapsulates the city's remarkable corporate trajectory.</p>.SIR: Telangana CM warns leaders of strict action if found not following party instructions.<p>The list also highlights the sector's significant contribution to women's employment. Dr Reddy's Laboratories tops this category with 8,480 women employees, followed by MedPlus Health Services with 8,143 and Rainbow Children's Medicare with 3,427.</p>.<p>The average age of Telangana companies on the list stands at 37 years, reflecting a mix of established legacy firms and younger, fast-growing enterprises.</p>.<p>Now in its fifth edition, the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 ranks India-headquartered companies by market capitalisation or enterprise value, excluding state-owned enterprises and subsidiaries of foreign or domestic companies.</p>.<p>To qualify for inclusion this year, companies required a minimum valuation of Rs 10,230 crore (approximately US$ 1.1 billion) as of April 30, 2026, a threshold that grew by seven per cent compared to the previous year.</p>.<p>For unlisted companies, valuations are derived using industry multiples such as Price to Earnings, Price to Sales, EV to Sales, and EV to EBITDA, supplemented by Discounted Cash Flow methodologies.</p>.<p>The 500 companies on the list carry a combined valuation of Rs 323 lakh crore (US$ 3.4 trillion) higher than the GDP of Canada and collectively employ 8.9 million people.</p>.<p>Hurun India, Founder and Chief Researcher, Anas Rahman Junaid, said the list represented the backbone of India's private sector.</p>.<p>"If you want to understand how the Indian economy is developing, understanding the stories behind the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 is a great place to start," he said.</p>.<p>On Telangana specifically, he noted that the state continues to reinforce its position as India's healthcare capital, with employment across its listed companies rising 70 per cent since 2021. "Telangana's dynamic ecosystem continues to drive investment, job creation, and economic expansion at a remarkable pace," he added.</p>