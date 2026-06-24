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Healthcare powers Telangana Inc as 39 firms make Hurun India 500 list

The average number of employees per company has grown by four per cent year-on-year, reaching 95,400.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewshealthTelanganabusinessLife sciences

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