Heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Sunday leading to waterlogging in different localities, affecting normal life.

As per the Telangana Development and Planning Society, Maredpally recorded the highest rainfall of 75.3 mm followed by Khairatabad 74 mm and Musheerabad 70 mm between 0830 hours to 20.00 hours of Sunday.

As the downpour led to waterlogging at different places in the city, teams of the civic agency were clearing water stagnation.

The Met Centre of IMD here in its weather bulletin issued at 8.30 pm on Sunday warned that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana from till 8.30 am on Monday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana during this period, it said.