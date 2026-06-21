Hyderabad-based devotee donates Rs 1 crore to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust

<p>Tirupati: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>-based devotee donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust on Sunday.</p>.<p>The demand draft of the donation was handed over to TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra at the EO's camp office in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirupati">Tirupati</a>.</p>.<p>“Anne Srinivasa Rao, Founder and Chairman of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Hyderabad, donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, which provides life-saving medical assistance to poor patients,” said an official press release from the temple body.</p>.TTD partners with Mysuru's CFTRI to introduce scientific protocols across prasadam production, storage & testing.<p>Established in November 2001, the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust aims to provide free medical facilities to poor patients suffering from life-threatening diseases related to the heart, kidneys, brain, cancer and other ailments.</p>.<p>TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered as the richest Hindu shrine in the world. </p>