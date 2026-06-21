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Hyderabad-based devotee donates Rs 1 crore to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered as the richest Hindu shrine in the world.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaAndhra PradeshTTDTirupati

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