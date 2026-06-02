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Hyderabad court sentences 70-year-old man to 20 years for sexually assaulting minor

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelanganasexual assaultPocsoMinor assaulted

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