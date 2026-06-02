Hyderabad court sentences 70-year-old man to 20 years for sexually assaulting minor

<p>Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a 70-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2023.</p>.<p>The XII Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Sessions Judge for Trial and Disposal of POCSO Act Cases, on June 1, found the accused guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act</a>, 2012, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, according to a release from the Hyderabad police.</p>.<p>The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.</p>.'Case based on circumstantial evidence': Supreme Court acquits rape-murder accused men on death sentence.<p>The prosecution established that on May 11, 2023, the girl had gone to a local stationery-cum-kirana store to buy a milk packet.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly lured the girl into his shop, sexually assaulted her, showed her explicit material, and threatened her.</p>.<p>After returning home in tears, the girl narrated the incident to her uncle, following which her parents lodged a formal complaint, the release said.</p>.<p>The case was initially registered at the Chandrayangutta police station and was later transferred to the Santoshnagar station on jurisdictional grounds, it added. </p>