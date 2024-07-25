Hyderabad gets Rs 10K crore in Telangana state budget

5 extended metro corridors

In the budget, the government also proposed to develop 78.4 km of five extended metro rail corridors with an outlay of Rs 24, 042 crore. As part of this project, Metro will be extended to the Old City and further connected to Shamshabad Airport. Similarly, the present corridors from Nagole to LB Nagar will be extended. It is also proposed to develop Nagole, LB Nagar, and Chandrayanagutta stations as interchange stations. The government is also planning to extend the Metro facility from Miyapur to Patancheru and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar.

Musi river front development

The budget also proposed and highlighted the Musi Riverfront development project as one of the main priorities of the Congress government. As part of this project, it is proposed to revive the ecosystem around the Musi River. It aims to improve 110 km2 of urban area. “Through the Musi Riverfront Development Project, we can effectively solve the complex problems encountered in water management. Infrastructure facilities can be improved in an environment-friendly manner. The state finance minister stated that this project will develop recreation zones, public plazas, children's theme parks, and entertainment zones.

The government had already conducted a socioeconomic/enjoyment survey with 33 revenue department teams. The development of Musi will be done along the lines of the Thames Riverfront Project in London. This project will be a milestone in Hyderabad's history, and its model will be suitable for replication across the country, he added.