Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing woman, burying body under kitchen floor in rented house

According to the police, the accused, who was living alone after separating from his family, came into contact with the deceased during his visits to labour addas.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelanganamurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us