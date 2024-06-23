Hyderabad man posts video of wife escaping stray dogs attack to raise awareness

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman who was out for her morning walk recently, was besieged by a pack of street dogs at Manikonda municipality here, and CCTV video of her ordeal posted on social media brought to the fore the menace of street dogs.

The woman who was surrounded by the pack, however, held her nerve and tried to drive away the dogs using her footwear. She is seen on the CCTV footage stumbling, but then managing to rise and escape from the dogs.

The woman's husband, in the video posted on social media on Saturday, expressed relief over his wife escaping the attack by the canines, and appealed to common citizens to feed street dogs outside their residential premises so that they do not attack residents.