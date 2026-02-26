Menu
Hyderabad Police arrest three juveniles for allegedly desecrating Hanuman temple in Telangana

The three are natives of Myanmar and were currently residing in the area, when they were picked up from their homes in Royal Colony, Balapur, and produced before the Nampally Court on Thursday.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 16:21 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 16:21 IST
