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Hyderabad police crack down on artificial mango ripening, warn public

The Goshamahal police searched a warehouse in Chudi Bazar and apprehended a trader allegedly involved in artificially ripening mangoes.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsHyderabad

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