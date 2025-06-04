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Hyderabad teen delivers baby on school premises, allegedly throws newborn from building

The principal noticed a newborn lying on the adjoining building and informed the police.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:20 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 19:20 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaInfant

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