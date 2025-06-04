Hyderabad teen delivers baby on school premises, allegedly throws newborn from building

<p>Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student delivered a baby inside the washroom of a state-run residential school here and allegedly smothered the newborn and threw the infant from third floor of the building, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident happened at around 4 am on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The principal noticed a newborn lying on the adjoining building and informed the police.</p>.Inquiry ordered after class 10 girl gives birth to baby in hostel of state-run school in Odisha.<p>Police during the course of investigation found out that the teenager, a student of class 12, delivered a baby boy in the washroom. She allegedly smothered the newborn and later threw him from hostel room of the educational institute, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.</p>.<p>The young woman has been admitted to a hospital, police said. She was suspected to be in a relationship with a relative, police further said. A case was registered at Golconda Police Station and further investigation is on. </p>