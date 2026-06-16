Hyderabad to get roads named after Donald Trump and Ratan Tata? Here's all you need to know

<p>A Bangladeshi albino buffalo named "Donald Trump" recently grabbed attention and was even spared from Eid sacrifice. Now, reports suggest that a road in Hyderabad could<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/telangana-government-to-name-road-after-us-president-donald-trump-3823046"> soon be named after the US President</a>. Is it true, or just another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trending">viral </a>buzz? Here's what we know.</p><p>The Telangana government is set to rename a road after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/alien-meeting-at-white-house-viral-trump-photos-with-pale-haired-mystery-figures-break-the-internet-4038585">Donald Trump</a>, with the inauguration expected on June 23, officials informed PTI.</p><p>The proposal first surfaced last year when the state government announced that a prominent road near the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad would be named "Donald Trump Avenue".</p><p>The news agency report also stated that an upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) would be named in honour of the late industrialist Ratan Tata.</p>.Bangladesh's rare albino 'Donald Trump lookalike' buffalo goes viral before Eid sacrifice.<p>That's not all. The government reportedly plans to name a prominent stretch as ‘Google Street’ to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps.</p>.<p>The naming of the key roads after globally renowned personalities and companies is part of the Revanth Reddy government’s initiative to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development. </p>