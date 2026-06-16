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Hyderabad to get roads named after Donald Trump and Ratan Tata? Here's all you need to know

The Telangana government is reportedly set to rename a road after Donald Trump, with the inauguration expected on June 23.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:23 IST
HyderabadDonald TrumpTelanganaRatan TataTrending

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