We served tea & sent Adani away: BRS' KTR slams Rahul Gandhi for keeping mum on group's Rs 12.5K cr invested in Telangana

'Rahul Gandhi should immediately call your Chief Minister and instruct him to cancel the agreements with Adani,' Opposition BRS working president K T Rama Rao said.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 15:14 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 15:14 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiAdani GroupTelanganaBRSK T Rama Rao

