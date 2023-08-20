If Congress comes to power in Telangana, middleman era begins: KCR

"The Congress, which has ruled for 50 years, used to give only Rs 200 as social pension. Now they say, 'give us a chance, we will make it Rs 4000'", KCR said.

"Are they giving it in Chhattisgarh which is being ruled by them? Are they giving it in Karnataka? Are they giving it in Rajasthan? Is there a separate policy for each state."

Speaking about governance in his state, Rao said despite the loss of revenue faced by Telangana due to the Covid-19 pandemic and also the 'note ban by Prime Minister Narendra Modi' in 2016, the BRS government has successfully waived farm loans to the tune of Rs 37,000 crore.