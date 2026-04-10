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IIT Hyderabad appoints ex-DRDO chief as 'Honorary Advisor'

IITH, established in 2008, has reached a respectable position in academics, research, technology development, and Start-ups in a short span of 17+ years.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsHyderabadDefenceIITDRDOIIT HyderabadR&DTelangana News

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