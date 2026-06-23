India gets road named after US President; US Ambassador Sergio Gor unveils Donald Trump Avenue plaque in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana deputy chief minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Tuesday unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate as “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/hyderabad-to-get-roads-named-after-donald-trump-and-ratan-tata-heres-all-you-need-to-know-4041035">Donald Trump Avenue</a>.”</p> <p>It was reported in these columns that Telangana government had decided to name a road in Hyderabad city after the 45th and 47th United States President, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>. The high-profile road along the United States Consulate General building in Hyderabad's Financial District Nanakramguda has now been officially renamed as 'Donald Trump Avenue'.<br></p><p>Earlier, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi had proposed naming important roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations.<br></p><p>Additionally, it also has been decided to name a prominent stretch as the 'Google Street', recognising the global impact and contribution of Google Maps and the corporation at large. The road along its upcoming campus, set to be Google's largest campus outside the US, at Hyderabad's Financial District, will be recognised.<br></p>.Hyderabad to get roads named after Donald Trump and Ratan Tata? Here's all you need to know. <p>These proposals are part of the Telangana government's initiative to position the state as a symbol of innovation-driven India.</p> <p>“This special designation by the Government of Telangana honors the United States of America and reflects Hyderabad's growing role as a cornerstone of U.S.-India engagement,” said a spokesperson of the US consulate in Hyderabad.</p> <p>Both Gor and Vikramarka jointly presided over a historic gala reception on Tuesday to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary of Independence. The Freedom 250 event marked a significant milestone for the world’s oldest democracy.</p> <p>The reception brought together senior diplomatic representatives, government officials, and prominent leaders from the business, aerospace, defense, and technology sectors.</p> .Roads cannot be blocked in name of religious activities, govt can interfere: Supreme Court. <p>Highlighting connections between America's national economic and security priorities and Telangana's leadership in industry, Ambassador Gor and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy joined U.S. Consul General Laura Williams to celebrate the enduring partnership between our two countries. </p> <p>Ambassador Gor underscored the Hyderabad consular district’s impressive contributions and continued relevance for strategic cooperation. “Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defense, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum,” said Ambassador Gor.</p> <p>“With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over $20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Telangana for the generous tribute of naming Donald Trump Avenue, a gesture that reflects the kind of strong, respectful partnership President Trump has championed for America,” he said.</p> .Road signboards named after Mughals defaced in Lutyens' Delhi.<p>Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka congratulated the American people on the occasion of their 250th Independence Day, highlighting Telangana's role as a vital partner in the U.S.-India relationship. "As the United States marks Freedom 250, Hyderabad is proud to stand as one of India's strongest bridges to America," said Bhatti Vikramarka. </p> <p>Presiding over her first Independence Day reception in Hyderabad, Consul General Laura Williams hailed the region's pivotal role driving US India technology cooperation. </p><p>“Hyderabad's innovation ecosystem, spanning aerospace, defense, artificial intelligence, and biopharma across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, is shaping the global future, and this consulate is committed to ensuring the talent and ideas flow freely to fuel that growth,” she said.</p>