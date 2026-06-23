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India gets road named after US President; US Ambassador Sergio Gor unveils Donald Trump Avenue plaque in Hyderabad

The high-profile road along the United States Consulate General building in Hyderabad's Financial District Nanakramguda has now been officially renamed as 'Donald Trump Avenue'.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsHyderabadDonald TrumpRoads

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