<p>Hyderabad: The intense campaign for urban local body elections concluded on Monday, ahead of polling on February 11 across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana, with vote counting set for February 13.</p><p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet ministers campaigned extensively for Congress. The BJP deployed Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for roadshows in North Telangana's border areas. </p>.Urban local bodies in Telangana to go for polls on February 11.<p>The opposition BRS saw aggressive efforts from former ministers and leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. AIMIM too is in fray in some pockets of north Telangana.</p><p>Fresh from the notable performance from the rural local bodies, Revanth Reddy wanted to show the party's acceptance among urban voters as well.</p><p>Winding up the campaign, Revanth Reddy accused Centre for not approving even a single project proposed by the state government. </p><p>“During recent visit to the state, we expected BJP president Nitin Nabeen would announce national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy district but not a single word uttered. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis also campaigned in Adilabad without making any positive statement on their cooperation in completing the Pranahita-Chevella project, which provides 2 lakh acres of irrigation and drinking water to Adilabad district,” said Revanth Reddy.</p><p>The Chief minister reprimanded Union ministers Bandi Sanjay and G Kishan Reddy for mortgaging Telangana's self respect before the Centre. During the Hyderabad floods, Bandi Sanjay made the promise of compensation to the people whose cars and bikes were damaged. </p><p>Kishan Reddy also endorsed and people gave verdict to the BJP in the GHMC elections. After the elections, the BJP deceived people. The union ministers were also claiming to sanction hundreds of thousands of crores of rupees to Telangana. The centre was giving less than the share that Telangana has paid to the central government in the form of taxes, he said.<br><br>Further, the Chief minister alleged that BJP and BRS were maintaining secret relations and it could be the main reason Kishan Reddy was stopping the arrest of KCR , KTR and harish Rao in phone tapping, Kaleshwaram and Formula e race cases. BJP and BRS maintained close relations. The BRS supported demonetization, anti-farmer black laws, and triple talaq. KCR ‘s statement that Modi that his love was enough, and nothing else was needed, Revanth Reddy added.</p><p>Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao asked people to be cautious as MIM is acting as a mediator between Congress and BRS parties. He was addressing a election campaign meeting at Nirmal on Monday. He alleged that these three parties have been working together through an internal understanding for political gain. Rao said MIM party is in an alliance with Congress, Previously this same party was aligned with BRS. These parties have no concern for public issue or development. The BJP chief alleged that for the sake of vote-bank politics, Congress and MIM are colluding to provoke muslim community, causing division and destruction in society. Their sole aim is to gain political mileage by creating friction among the people, he alleged.</p>