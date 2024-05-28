Interstate child selling racket busted in Telangana, 11 held

Hyderabad: An interstate child trafficking gang has been busted, 13 babies rescued and 11 people arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, police busted the racket and arrested three persons on May 22 and based on their confession eight others were apprehended on May 27, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.

During investigation, it was revealed that they got the babies from three people in Delhi and Pune. Nearly 50 babies were supplied to them, who in turn sold them to childless couples through agents for a price ranging from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh a baby, police said.