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Jana Sena will contest next Telangana Assembly polls, says Pawan Kalyan

The announcement came after days of high drama in which several leaders publicly questioned his Andhra origins and his right to operate politically in the state.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaAndhra PradeshJana Sena PartyPawan Kalyan

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