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K Kavitha says no issue if some states lose seats in delimitation, moots US Senate-like powers to Rajya Sabha

Kavitha said her party would focus 95 per cent on Telangana issues.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsIndian politcsK Kavithawomen reservation

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