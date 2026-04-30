<p>In a twist, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election%20commission"> Election Commission of India</a> (EC) has provisionally allotted the name Telangana Rakshana Sena not Telangana Rashtra Sena to former MP<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k%20kavitha"> K Kavitha's</a> newly launched political party.</p><p>When Kavitha unveiled her party on March 25, she announced the acronym TRS but did not spell out the full name. However, the party's branding, flag, and official communications all carried the name Telangana Rashtra Sena. The EC has now clarified the matter, writing to Kavitha. </p><p>"The name 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' proposed by you has been permitted for publication of a public notice in the newspaper. You are required to publish a public notice about your association in the approved name — 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' — for registration as a political party in two national newspapers and two local newspapers of the State where the party's headquarters is located, inviting objections from the general public within one month (30 days)."</p>.BRS takes swipe at Kavitha's TRS, says 'Original is always original'.<p>The Commission added that final approval of the name would be subject to any objections filed by existing parties or members of the public in response to the notice.</p><p>Responding to the development, Kavitha embraced the outcome. "Telangana Rakshana Sena it is. We will relentlessly work to serve and protect the people of Telangana, as we have done over the last two decades through Telangana Jagruthi. We received the letter of approval from the Election Commission in person. I thank the Commission and commit to abiding by its rules and regulations. In January 2026, following standard EC protocol, we submitted five name choices. The Commission has officially granted our third choice — the only one carrying the acronym TRS. Destiny, it seems, has a sense of irony," she said.</p><p>The five names Kavitha had proposed were Telangana Praja Jagruthi, Telangana Jagruthi, Telangana Rakshana Sena, Telangana Rashtra Jagruthi, and Telangana Praja Shakthi.</p><p>Notably, ever since the party's launch on March 25, Kavitha's cadres and leaders had been referring to it as Telangana Rashtra Sena even in official communications. It is widely believed that Kavitha deliberately chose the TRS acronym to echo the former identity of the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), whose founder and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had renamed the original Telangana Rashtra Samithi several years ago.</p>