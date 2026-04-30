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K Kavitha's new party to be provisionally called 'Telangana Rakshana Sena'

When Kavitha unveiled her party on March 25, she announced the acronym TRS but did not spell out the full name.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsTelanganaIndia PoliticsK KavithaTRS

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