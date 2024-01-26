K T Rama Rao hits back at Governor's remarks on previous BRS govt, terms them 'nonsense'

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's remarks about the previous BRS Government were truly appalling and is a display of her brazen affection towards the Congress party, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said on Friday dismissing them as 'nonsense."

Governor Soundararajan in her Republic Day speech today made caustic remarks against the previous government terming it a 'dictatorial government' that was run against the constitutional spirit and that the Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year rule.