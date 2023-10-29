‘Karnataka Model’ takes centre stage in poll-bound Telangana

“I come from the land of Basavanna where we've upheld our promises in Karnataka. But has KCR fulfilled the pledges he made over the last decade?l’m here today to invite KCR to visit every household in Karnataka and witness the fulfillment of our promises. Just as Sonia Gandhi and Revanth Reddy promised Mahalakshmi in Telangana, in Karnataka, more than 1.10 crore women benefit from the Gruhalakshmi scheme, receiving Rs 2000 every month. All women in Karnataka enjoy free travel under the Shakti scheme, which we have also pledged for Telangana,” said D K Shivakumar in Telangana's Tandur.

In Karnataka, Congress government increased power generation from 10,000 MW to 23,000 MW, he added.

“In the past four years, the BJP Government failed to provide power, but we offer 5 hours of electricity to every farmer during drought situations, with a commitment to provide 7 hours. I invite KCR and KTR to visit Karnataka with their ministers, and we'll take you on a bus tour to witness the implementation of our guarantees,” said Shivakumar.

Wary of the Congress' strategy, the BRS has been trying to discredit the party’s governance model in Karnataka, especially targeting the issue of free power supply to farmers.

A few farmers from Karnataka had created a flutter recently in Parigi, claiming they had come to campaign against the Congress as the party had deceived farmers. The Karnataka government is not even supplying five hours of continuous power, they claimed.

The Congress party’s campaign team countered by terming these farmers' claims a fake act. The party's campaign managers recorded their videos and circulated extensively on social media.

“The BRS conspiracy in the name of Karnataka farmers has been exposed and discredited," said a member of the Congress campaign team.

"Farmers from Karnataka, who came to protest in Parigi, revealed that they were paid Rs 300 per head. They claim that they don't have any clue about the protest and left. They also emphasised that the Karnataka government is providing electricity, free bus services and other welfare schemes."

A defiant BRS working president K T Rama Rao asked Telangana Congress leaders to come along with him for a fact-check tour.

“Do you want Karnataka electricity or Telangana electricity? Let's go to Karnataka. Let's ask the farmers there. Let's ask how the electricity is being supplied. Congress leaders, let's go to Karnataka in one bus. If farmers come and say, don't vote for Congress, they are being branded as a paid batch,” alleged KTR.